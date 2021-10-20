Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.12. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 45,035 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $162,060. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.