Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,506 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Fossil Group worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Fossil Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.86. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.