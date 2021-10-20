Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 612,815 shares.The stock last traded at $140.06 and had previously closed at $140.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.