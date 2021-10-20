Frasers Group’s (FRAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRAS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FRAS stock opened at GBX 637 ($8.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 652.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 597.13. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330.83 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 717.50 ($9.37).

In other news, insider David Daly bought 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

