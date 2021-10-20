Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 22,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 33,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Freshii alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$67.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.