frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of frontdoor worth $44,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after acquiring an additional 290,462 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after acquiring an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.