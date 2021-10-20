Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,731 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,699,332. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

