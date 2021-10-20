Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,225 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,493. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $62.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

