Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.83. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

