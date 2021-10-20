Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 9,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,388. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

