Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,099,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,356,000 after buying an additional 333,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,425,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $335,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 879,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,318,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,201,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

