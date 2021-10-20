Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.91 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

