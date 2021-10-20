Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

GOOG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,875.33. 7,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,505 shares of company stock valued at $529,301,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

