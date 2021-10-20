Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,752 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

