Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 33,494 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,494 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. 65,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,344,425. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

