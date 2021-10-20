Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $216.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.56. The company has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

