Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,696 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,868. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

