Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,501,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 179,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.29% of Frontline worth $58,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $186,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

