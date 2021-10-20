FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Up 0.4%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.42 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.61). 40,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 239,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £300.34 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

