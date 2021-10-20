FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 63,381 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,464,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

