FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.74

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.74 and traded as high as $80.41. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $80.33, with a volume of 12,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

