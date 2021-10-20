Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $820.66

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 820.66 ($10.72) and traded as low as GBX 641.98 ($8.39). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.39), with a volume of 5,604 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85. The firm has a market cap of £402.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 745.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 820.66.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

