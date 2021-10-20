Function X (FX) Price Reaches $1.28

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $523.11 million and approximately $126.54 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,884.24 or 1.00147061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00054641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.93 or 0.00699120 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001543 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

