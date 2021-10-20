Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $89,186.76 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05.

Shares of FNKO traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 1,625,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNKO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Funko by 32.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

