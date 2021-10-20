Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,850.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $100,850.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

