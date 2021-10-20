Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $45.16 million and $3.04 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,107.50 or 0.99528872 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,915,609 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.