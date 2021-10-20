FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $60.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $53.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $43.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $46.72 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

Shares of GS opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

