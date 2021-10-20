FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Piper Sandler

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $3,860,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

