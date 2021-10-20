FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

