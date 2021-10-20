FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.15 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

Shares of BDT opened at C$10.40 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$558.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

