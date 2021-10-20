FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Reduced by Analyst

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Mattel has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 19.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.