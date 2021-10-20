FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $65.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $65.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $552.11 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.74 and a 200-day moving average of $563.59.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

