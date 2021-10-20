FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.36). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $994.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

