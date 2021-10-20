FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report released on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

RVLV stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. Revolve Group has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,113,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,184,927 shares of company stock worth $75,814,936. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

