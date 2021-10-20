FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

