FY2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.55). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XENE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

