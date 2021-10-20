FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $11.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.37. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.20.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $310.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.07. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The company has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

