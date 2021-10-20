FY2022 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.77.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million.

In related news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 381,035 shares of company stock worth $30,698,305 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.