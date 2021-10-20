FY2022 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE NRG opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after buying an additional 70,706 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after buying an additional 449,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,403,000 after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $131,741,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.