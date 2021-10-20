FY2022 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Decreased by Cormark

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.