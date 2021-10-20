FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Reduced by Analyst

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rocky Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.