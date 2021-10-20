FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZNGA. Cowen decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,122. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

