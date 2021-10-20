FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 48,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 130,215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

