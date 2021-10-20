Fyooz Market Capitalization Tops $534,023.15 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $534,023.15 and approximately $173,646.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00196093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00094567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

