G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Up 6.9%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.28. 12,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,191,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $579.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.