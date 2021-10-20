Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

