Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,307.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,516,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -895.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

