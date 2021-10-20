Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of Graham worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Graham by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHC stock opened at $572.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.72 and a 200-day moving average of $630.22. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

