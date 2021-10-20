Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.45% of Manchester United worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 81.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 76,857 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE MANU opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a PE ratio of -110.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

