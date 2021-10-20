Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.38.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

